Mahira inspires people with her speeches, stories at Cannes

CANNES: Pakistan’s super star Mahira Khan is hitting the headlines throughout her stay at the 71st Cannes Film Festival with her stunning looks, stylish dresses, graceful walk and inspiring talks.

After a successful walk at the Red Carpet, she has participated in a talk, organised by L’Oreal in Cannes on Tuesday.

Mahira is representing the world’s make-up giant L’Oreal Paris as its Pakistani brand ambassador at the Cannes Film Festival for the first time and inspired the people world over with her speeches and stories.

Victoria’s Secret model Doutzen Kroes has also been inspired by Mahira Khan’s stories.

Doutzen Kroes is a Dutch model, actress, activist and philanthropist. She began her modelling career in 2003 in the Netherlands and quickly was sent by her agency to New York where she was cast by lingerie giant Victoria's Secret.

After both beauties Doutzen and Mahira attended the talk, the super model praised Pakistani starlet, posting a picture on Instagram.

Mahira wrote on Instagram: “Have had amazing conversations over the last two days, this being the most empowering. Listening to other women talk about their journeys… the success and vulnerabilities that come along the way. Thank you L’Oreal!”.

Doutzen in reply to her comments said: “It was nice to meet you. I loved listening to your stories so thank you for sharing them with us!”