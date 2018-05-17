Thu May 17, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
May 15, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Sonam Kapoor meets Mahira Khan on Cannes red carpet

At the ongoing 71st Cannes Film Festival, Bollywood beauties Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan rocked the red carpet.

Last night, another Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor along side Pakistani showbiz actress Mahira Khan walked at the red carpet.

Later, the newly-married Indian actress shared her excitement on Twitter about meeting Pakistani beauty Mahira Khan who marked her debut at the festival.

The ‘Veere Di Wedding’ actor graced the red carpet in an embroidered lehenga with an attached drape mimicing a dupatta. Braided hair, highlighted eyes and earring complemented her overall look.

The 'Raees' actress wore an off-shoulder black dress along with neckpiece and earrings for her debut appearance.

Both Sonam and Mahira met each other on the red carpet. A picture of Sonam planting a kiss on Mahira's forehead has been surfaced online. They looked absolutely cute together and it was a picture perfect moment!

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Shakti Kapoor says his daughter Shraddha will marry man of her choice

Shakti Kapoor says his daughter Shraddha will marry man of her choice
Middle-aged women are real action heroes, says Cannes director

Middle-aged women are real action heroes, says Cannes director
Mahira inspires people with her speeches, stories at Cannes

Mahira inspires people with her speeches, stories at Cannes
Manoj Bajpayee wins Best Actor award at New York Indian Film Festival

Manoj Bajpayee wins Best Actor award at New York Indian Film Festival
Load More load more