Sonam Kapoor meets Mahira Khan on Cannes red carpet

At the ongoing 71st Cannes Film Festival, Bollywood beauties Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan rocked the red carpet.

Last night, another Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor along side Pakistani showbiz actress Mahira Khan walked at the red carpet.

Later, the newly-married Indian actress shared her excitement on Twitter about meeting Pakistani beauty Mahira Khan who marked her debut at the festival.

The ‘Veere Di Wedding’ actor graced the red carpet in an embroidered lehenga with an attached drape mimicing a dupatta. Braided hair, highlighted eyes and earring complemented her overall look.

The 'Raees' actress wore an off-shoulder black dress along with neckpiece and earrings for her debut appearance.

Both Sonam and Mahira met each other on the red carpet. A picture of Sonam planting a kiss on Mahira's forehead has been surfaced online. They looked absolutely cute together and it was a picture perfect moment!