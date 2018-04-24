Tue April 24, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
April 24, 2018

Meesha Shafi allegations nothing more than a ploy to grab media attention, says minister

State Minister for Interior and  firebrand ruling party leader Talal Chaudhry on Tuesday said Meesha Shafi's allegations of sexual harassment are nothing more than a ploy to grab media's intention.

Speaking to media, he went on to claim that   Ali Zafar and Meesha Shafi devised a plan to draw media's attention towards them.

"They are doing all this for ratings and ranking, and to capture attention of your cameras, and they have did this  working  in collusion with each other.  

Their pictures and movies haven't left much for  harassment," he said while talking to a group of journalists.

On April 19, Meesha accused Ali Zafar of sexual harassment on more than one occasions, an allegation that Ali denies.

Zafar on Monday issued a legal  notice to Meesha Shafi through his lawyer after which  the female actor and singer has also hired services of two legal  experts. 

