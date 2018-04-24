Shania Twain apologizes after issuing statements in favor of Donald Trump

Canadian singer-songwriter, Shania Twain is back in the spotlight after a gap of 14 years, but for not the best reasons.

The singer who was interviewed by The Guardian talked about various matters of her life including, her divorce, the 14 year break, as well as sexual abuse she had been facing since childhood. But the part that sent backlash her way was her appreciatory comments about the US President Donald Trump.

During the interview, the 52 year old singer admitted “I would have voted for him [Trump] because, even though he was offensive, he seemed honest. Do you want straight or polite? Not that you shouldn’t be able to have both. If I were voting, I just don’t want bullshit. I would have voted for a feeling that it was transparent. And politics has a reputation of not being that, right?”

After the social media outrage that erupted after her comments, Shania had taken to Twitter to apologize and clear her stance that she does not share the same beliefs as President Trump and is strongly stands against discrimination.

“I was trying to explain, in response to a question about the election that my limited understanding was that the President talked to a portion of America like an accessible person they could relate to, as he was NOT a politician. My answer was awkward, but certainly should not be taken as representative of my values nor does it mean I endorse him. I make music to bring people together. My path will always be one of inclusivity, as my history shows,” stated her Twitter apology.