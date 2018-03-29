New video of Mahira smoking goes viral, triggers public reaction

Famed Pakistani actress Mahira Khan is embroiled in another controversy with her latest video of smoking going viral instantly.



As a result, Mahira has been subjected to another round of internet trolling and hate, with netizens expressing anger over the supposedly ‘undignified’ act.

Last year a similar incident emerged when photos of Mahira smoking with Bollywood heart-throb Ranbir Kapoor in New York City triggered an outcry from millions of social media users.

Mahira was criticized widely for her indecent dressing and shamelessness, for smoking out in the open, that too with a man who belongs to India.

On the other hand, a large number of people, including the artist community from Pakistan and India, came out in her support stating that it is Mahira’s personal discretion as to what she chooses to do in her life.

Mahira, talking about this incident on BBC program HARDtalk, stated that she felt ‘violated’ when pictures of her ‘personal downtime moment’ had caused such a massive ‘uproar’.

This time around as well it is no different, when people have directed their intense rage towards Mahira, for what still seems to be a taboo for women belonging to Pakistan.