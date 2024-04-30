Priyanka Chopra appreciates her mother's sweet gesture for daughter Malti

Priyanka Chopra shared that her mother, Madhu Chopra, is taking care of her daughter, Malti Marie, as the actress is busy filming her upcoming film, Heads of State.

The globally known artist opened up about her mom's sweet gesture during a chit-chat with her fans on an Instagram live session.

She shared, "It’s a big day on set today. We will probably be shooting till late at night. Lots of stunts today."

Priyanka added, "Malti is at home with my mom, which is really nice. My mom was telling me a story about how when she went to work when I was younger, she’d leave me with my grandma and go to work feeling a sense of calm."

The Quantico actress said, "And I think she’s returning the favour to me, which is lovely."

Previously, Priyanka's mother heaped praise on her daughter for keeping a beautiful balance between her personal and professional life after the birth of Malti.

In a conversation with India Today, she was asked to define Priyanka's role as a first-time mother, Madhu said, "She is an absolute superwoman."

Priyanka tied the knot with Nick Jonas in 2018 and welcomed daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy in January 2022.

On the professional front, the actress will be next seen in a movie named, Heads Of State, alongside Idris Elba and John Cena.