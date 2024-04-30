Prince Harry's dream to stay in Windsor Castle shattered by King Charles

Prince Harry receives major blow from King Charles and royal family

Prince Harry, who's set to visit to the UK next week, has received major blow from the royal family.

The Duke of Sussex, who's heading to the UK to attend an Invictus Games event in London, will stay in hotel as his request to stay in Windsor Castle has been rejected by the royal family, according to GB News.

King Charles III has allegedly shattered his estranged son Harry's dream to stay in the castle, according to a new report.

The Duke of Sussex will take a solo flight to London to give a reading at St Paul's Cathedral on May 8 to mark the tenth anniversary of his games, which he founded in 2014 when he was still a working member of the royal family.

Harry and Meghan no longer have a base in the UK after King Charles evicted the couple from Frogmore Cottage in the summer of 2023.



The Sussexes had barely used the royal residence since they stepped down as working members of the royal family and relocated to the US in 2020.

The Duke has been staying in hotel rooms in London during his most recent trips to the UK, which came in February 2024 after Buckingham Palace announced that King Charles had been diagnosed with a form of cancer.



It comes after Harry's request to stay at Windsor Castle was rejected in September 2023 with the Buckingham palace citing a lack of notice as the reason for the denial.

Harry, who's in news for his possible meeting with the King and Prince William, does not seem to prolong his stay in the UK as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will undertake an unofficial royal tour in Nigeria just days after the Invictus event.



Meghan and Harry's two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet are expected to stay in the US with their mother during the Duke's trip. On the other hand, King Charles, Prince William and no senior member of the royal family are expected to attend the event next Wednesday.