Ali Hamza and Zohaib Kazi to produce next season of Coke Studio

Pakistan’s most famous music platform Coke Studio has revealed celebrated singers Ali Hamza and Zohaib Kazi as the new producers for the next season.



The official Facebook page of Coke Studio announced the arrival of the two new producers, Ali Hamza and Zohaib Kazi stating: “We are thrilled to welcome Zohaib Kazi and Ali Hamza as the new producers.

Zohaib and Ali are both Coke Studio veterans, who have played an instrumental role in its success over the years. We cannot wait to share their brilliance with all of you, as we embark on a most exciting new chapter of the Coke Studio Pakistan journey.”

After the legendary duo of Strings’ Faisal Kapadia and Bilal Maqsood announced their retreat from the production of the show last October, fans were left wondering who would fill the colossal responsibility that the band had so aptly handled after the Vital Signs member Rohail Hyatt quit the show in 2013.

The devotees of the show are now, however, quite content with the new addition to the show’s production family.

Highly reputed band Noori’s lead guitarist and singer Ali Hamza had already been a crowd puller after singing numerous hits in the show’s previous seasons whereas acclaimed singer Zohaib Kazi had also made waves after collaborating with Pakistan’s top audio streaming platform Patari and creating a celebrated project titled ‘Fanoos’ in 2017.