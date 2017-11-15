Meera advises Imran to remarry his former wife Jemima

LAHORE: Pakistan actress has advised Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan to remarry his former wife Jemima.

The actress said this while talking to media after appearing before a civil court in a case pertaining to marriage with Ateeq-ur-Rehman.

Meera said Khan is a good politician and the PTI chief should remarry Jemima, who is mother of his two children.

Responding to a question, she said, “Neither I have thought marrying a politician nor I have got any such offer from any politician.”

She asserted that that she was not married to Ateeq and the marriage certificate was fabricated.

Meera says, “The marriage certificate submitted by Ateeq is bogus. I never married to him.”