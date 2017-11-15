Madhuri and Anil Kapoor reunite after 17 years for film ‘Total Dhamaal’

MUMBAI: Here’s some good news for all B-town fans as they will now be able to see Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor in an upcoming film after the wait of 17 long years.

Making the cast of Dhamaal’s sequel named ‘Total Dhamaal’ a little more star-studded, film director Indra Kumar decided to include timeless beauty Madhuri Dixit and top-class actor Anil Kapoor in his project, according to media reports.

The film also stars Ajay Devgn.

Confirming the news in an interview, director Indra Kumar shared, “I am extremely excited about shooting with Anil, Madhuri and Ajay.

I also have my favourite Riteish (Deshmukh), Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaffery. It is a dream cast. I am grateful to all the actors for being a part of the film.”

The shooting of Total Dhamaal will hit floors next January.

Notably, the two stars worked together in the past in some blockbuster movies like Ram Lakhan, Pukaar and Beta. Madhuri and Anil collaborated for the last time in 2001 for film Lajja.