Woman who is a mermaid by profession

Grace Page, 22 is a real life mermaid who has held a liking for mermaids since childhood and decided to follow it as a full time career.

She has received training in open water free diving in Gozo, near Malta which taught her how to hold her breath for three minutes while staying submerged in water. She can now manage her heart beat at a stable rate while holding her breath for three whole minutes!

She practiced regularly breathing techniques that enabled her to pursue her career as a mermaid. The breathing techniques have helped her take in extra oxygen and store it in blood cells and eventually release them slowly until the last bit of oxygen is present no more. Practising regular cardio also enabled her to increase her lung capacity.

Page has also set up a mermaid club for those who wish to become one.