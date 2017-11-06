Mon November 06, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
November 6, 2017

Share

Advertisement

New song of Vidya Balan film ‘Tumhari Sulu’ released

MUMBAI: While we've already seen Vidya shake a leg to the reprised version of 'Hawa Hawai' and create magic in the romantic number 'Ban ja rani' with Manav Kaul , the makers have now recently released a new song, featuring the actress, titled, 'Manva likes to fly'.

Vidya (Sulu) is seen unleashing her free-spirited personality in this song. This latest track has been sung by Shalmali Kholgade and has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi.

'Tumhari Sulu' is directed by Suresh Triveni, starring Manav Kaul, Neha Dhupia and RJ Mallishka.

The movie will be released in cinemas on November 17.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

28th Carthage Film Festival in Tunisia

28th Carthage Film Festival in Tunisia
Welcome to

Welcome to "Jumanji"'s latest jungle
Disney’s 'Thor: Ragnarok' tops box office

Disney’s 'Thor: Ragnarok' tops box office
Pakistan Calling film festival: a beam into ‘amid struggle and dignity’

Pakistan Calling film festival: a beam into ‘amid struggle and dignity’
Load More load more