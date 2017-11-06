New song of Vidya Balan film ‘Tumhari Sulu’ released

MUMBAI: While we've already seen Vidya shake a leg to the reprised version of 'Hawa Hawai' and create magic in the romantic number 'Ban ja rani' with Manav Kaul , the makers have now recently released a new song, featuring the actress, titled, 'Manva likes to fly'.

Vidya (Sulu) is seen unleashing her free-spirited personality in this song. This latest track has been sung by Shalmali Kholgade and has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi.

'Tumhari Sulu' is directed by Suresh Triveni, starring Manav Kaul, Neha Dhupia and RJ Mallishka.

The movie will be released in cinemas on November 17.