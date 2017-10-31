Models in Paris walk the ramp in dresses made of chocolate

PARIS: The Salon du Chocolat is a one-of-its-kind festival which brings together chocolate and fashion lovers on a single platform.

In this fashion show, models walk the ramp wearing costumes made out of chocolate. The interesting part is that these chocolates do not melt!

The event kicked off on October 27 and will run till November 1.

Every year fashion and chocolate designers gear up from across the globe to dress up models in dresses made of chocolate.

This is the 23rd festival and is being held in Paris at Porte de Versailles Exhibition Center. Previously it has been held in New York, Brussels, and Tokyo.

Two hundred fashion and chocolate connoisseurs from 50 countries are taking part in this unique show. The models include some renowned celebrities, singers, dancers and journalists.

The money raised from the opening night will be sent to Cardiac Mecenat for children with heart defects.