The final trailer of Justice League is out

The final trailer of superhero film Justice League has been released. The film stretching lengths of action and thrill to an incredible battle fare this time.

The latest trailer of the fueled up sequel film unveils addition of Steppenwolf to the villain squad alongside the Apokoliptan general who flies in with team Parademon, this winged creatures to salvage three Mother Boxes on Earth.

Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman's selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists newfound ally Diana Prince to face an even greater threat.

Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to recruit a team to stand against this newly awakened enemy.

The movie stars Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa, Ezra Miller, Ray Fisher.

With screenplay by Joss Whedon and Chris Terrio, the sequel movie of Justice League Film Series is directed under by Zack Snyder.

The movie will release next month, November 17, 2017.