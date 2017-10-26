Thu October 26, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
October 26, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Fawad Khan to sail cinematic boats in Hollywood waters

Fawad Khan to sail cinematic boats in Hollywood waters

MUMBAI: Heart-throb Fawad Khan who has a fan following on both sides of the border might be weighing his options to star in a Hollywood movie soon and eventually extending his popularity world over.

 

According to reports by Indian entertainment reporter, Rajeev Masand, who  disclosed that the famed artist is already in the process of reading scripts and weighing his options.

 

Good news for local fans is that it wouldn't mean Fawad disappearing from local television screens.

 

According to Masand, Fawad has revealed that he will move to Los Angeles after signing the new project but will also look forward to working in Pakistani drama serials.

 

The Pakistani film and tv actor, model and singer, who acted in a film and various tv plays in Pakistan, and three films in India, is the recipient of a Filmfare Award in India, three Lux Style Awards and six Hum Awards in Pakistan.

 

The outpour of rave reviews from the Pakistani film ‘Khuda Kay Liye’ and Indian films ‘Khoobsurat’, ‘Kapoor & Sons’ and ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ have set the benchmark for Fawad's performance expectations and we are sure he wouldn't disappoint us.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Geo TV to air “Shayad” first episode next week

Geo TV to air “Shayad” first episode next week
73-year-old woman wins prestigious title of ‘Ms. Senior America 2017’

73-year-old woman wins prestigious title of ‘Ms. Senior America 2017’
Trailer of movie ‘Den of Thieves’ is out now

Trailer of movie ‘Den of Thieves’ is out now
Super-hero drama series ‘Raising Dion’ to be premiered on Netflix

Super-hero drama series ‘Raising Dion’ to be premiered on Netflix
Load More load more