Shahid Kapoor announces his new project

Shahid Kapoor recently announced the title of his forthcoming movie Batti Gul Meter Chalu on the occasion of Diwali, the festival of lights. According to India media reports, the film addresses the issue of electricity bills.

Shahid posted the details of the film on social media with an interesting caption, "Let's celebrate the festival of light with the wish that soon electricity will be a right and not a privilege for all."

The film, Batti Gul Meter Chalu, will be directed by Shree Narayan Singh and will be based on the issue of extremely huge electricity bills.

Singh’s last film was also a blockbuster hit, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, which was an entertainer with a social message.

Batti Gul Meter Chalu is expected to be a story of a common man's fight against power distribution companies. Shahid Kapoor reportedly plays the role of a lawyer, who raises his voice against power distribution companies.

Shahid Kapoor's film Padmavati has not been released yet, but the movie has further enhanced his demand for the film before the release.

The shooting of the movie will be starting soon and the film is expected to release in 2018.