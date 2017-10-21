Here’s what Julia Roberts starrer 'Wonder' is all about

Los Angeles: New trailer of Julia Roberts upcoming drama film “Wonder” has been released.

Made in the direction of Stephen Chbosky, film narrates a story of a young boy who is born differently from other children. He struggles to adjust in the environment and shows to the world that he is just an ordinary kid.

Film stars Julia Roberts and Owen Wilson in the lead roles. Other cast members includeJacob Tremblay,IzabellaVedovicand Noah Jupe.

Film will come out in the cinemas for audience to see on November 17.