Sat October 21, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
October 21, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Bubbly Mawra to star in Jawani Phir Nai Aani’s sequel

Bubbly Mawra to star in Jawani Phir Nai Aani’s sequel

Making waves with every step she takes, ‘Sammi’ starlet Mawra Hocane recently bagged a role in JPNA 2.

Directed by Nadeem Baig, the film will feature Fahad Mustafa and Mawra Hocane along with the power-packed trio of Vasay Chaudhary, Ahmed Ali Butt and Humayun Saeed.

This will be the actress’s first Pakistani film. Mawra’s cinematic debut was in Bollywood, when the actress featured in ‘Sanam Teri Kasam.’

The film’s crew plans to begin shooting in Turkey next month and later in Dubai.

Jawani Phir Nahin Aani is scheduled to hit cinemas in 2018.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Here’s what Julia Roberts starrer 'Wonder' is all about

Here’s what Julia Roberts starrer 'Wonder' is all about
Movie Review: Golmaal Again

Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Korean, Iranian dramas share top prize at Asia´s leading film fest

Korean, Iranian dramas share top prize at Asia´s leading film fest
Scientists say puppy dog eyes are for human benefit

Scientists say puppy dog eyes are for human benefit
Load More load more