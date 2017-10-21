Bubbly Mawra to star in Jawani Phir Nai Aani’s sequel

Making waves with every step she takes, ‘Sammi’ starlet Mawra Hocane recently bagged a role in JPNA 2.

Directed by Nadeem Baig, the film will feature Fahad Mustafa and Mawra Hocane along with the power-packed trio of Vasay Chaudhary, Ahmed Ali Butt and Humayun Saeed.

This will be the actress’s first Pakistani film. Mawra’s cinematic debut was in Bollywood, when the actress featured in ‘Sanam Teri Kasam.’

The film’s crew plans to begin shooting in Turkey next month and later in Dubai.

Jawani Phir Nahin Aani is scheduled to hit cinemas in 2018.