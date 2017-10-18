Wed October 18, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
October 18, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Game of Thrones' Cersei Lannister accuses Weinsten of sexual harassment

Game of Thrones' Cersei Lannister accuses Weinsten of sexual harassment

English actress  Lena Headey, who is best know for portraying Cersi Lannister in HBO fantasy series Game of Thrones , has become the latest actor to accuse American film producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment.

The actor used Twitter to share her story of two meetings with the longtime Hollywood producer who allegedly made sexual advances toward her.

 

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

“It’s my personal life”, Mahira slams critics on smoking controversy with Ranbir

“It’s my personal life”, Mahira slams critics on smoking controversy with Ranbir
Zayn Malik’s music video ‘Dusk till Dawn’ surpasses 200 million views

Zayn Malik’s music video ‘Dusk till Dawn’ surpasses 200 million views
Mahira Khan's upcoming film 'Verna' will set fire to the box office

Mahira Khan's upcoming film 'Verna' will set fire to the box office
Weinstein resigns from board, celebrity accounts of assault snowball

Weinstein resigns from board, celebrity accounts of assault snowball
Load More load more