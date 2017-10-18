Game of Thrones' Cersei Lannister accuses Weinsten of sexual harassment

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
English actress Lena Headey, who is best know for portraying Cersi Lannister in HBO fantasy series Game of Thrones , has become the latest actor to accuse American film producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment.
The actor used Twitter to share her story of two meetings with the longtime Hollywood producer who allegedly made sexual advances toward her.
October 17, 2017
October 17, 2017
