Tue October 17, 2017
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 17, 2017

New trailer of Hollywood movie 'The Darkest Hour' releases

LOS ANGELES: New trailer of the upcoming Hollywood film “The Darkest Hour” has been released. Film is set around the events that took place during the Second World War.

Direction by Joe Wright, the film narrates the challenges faced by newly-appointed British Prime Minister Winston Churchill. Negotiations between Churchill and Hitler failed which initiated the Second World War.

Gary Oldman has played the role of Winston Churchill in the film. Other cast members include Lily James, Ben Mendelsohn, Stephen Dillane and Kristin Scott Thomas.

Produced by Anthony McCarten and Tim Bevan, the  film will be released on November 22 in the USA and on December 29 in the UK.

