Mexican actor Eduaro Yanez slaps reporter on red carpet

Mexican star Eduardo Yanzen is under criminal investigation after attacking a reporter on the Hollywood red carpet.

The reported seemed to enrage Yanzen, 57, by asking question about his son’s GoFundMe page for a new car.

The Mexican star slapped the reporter hard before accusing him of being respectful.

The video of the incident has gone viral, and according to Dailymail, the actor has Tweeted apology.

He, however, said in post that his personal life is not for sale.