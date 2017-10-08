Punjab Government lifts ban on movie Na Maloom Afraad 2

LAHORE: The Punjab government lifted its ban on the exhibition of Pakistani movie Na Malood Afraad 2, a day after banning it.

This was confirmed by the movie director Nabeel Qureshi while speaking to Geo News on Saturday.

Nabeel said: "It is a good decision by the government and I was hoping for it as the movie did not have any such [controversial] scene."

He said, "Banning the movie 35 days after its release sets a bad precedent."

"This is a win of the entire movie industry", he added.

The director said that the movie is screened "uncut" across the cinema houses in Punjab.

The movie stars Javed Sheikh, Mohsin Abbas Haider, Fahad Mustafa, Urwa Hocane and Hania Aamir.

A notification from the Punjab Information and Culture Department said the film was "re-examined by the Punjab Film and Censor Board Lahore today.

The Board unanimously declared that no scene/dialogue was found vulgar in the film under consideration."

On Friday, the government had issued a notification banning the movie in the province, five weeks after its release.