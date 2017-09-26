Salman Khan becomes the richest host on Indian TV

MUMBAI: After earning billions from the films Salman Khan is all set to conquer the small screen also. The super actor has become the richest host on Indian television.

Salman Khan is ranked among the A List actors of Bollywood. He also shares the profit earned on films, in which he appears.

Salman will take 70 percent revenue from ‘Race 3’ film’s profit. Earlier Aamir Khan signed a similar deal with Yash Raj Films for ‘Thugs of Hindustan’.

The actor will be seen on the small screen along with the silver screen in the eleventh season of the reality show ‘Big Boss’.

According to Indian media, Salman Khan will charge 11 crores per episode for the ‘Big Boss season 11’. Two episodes of the show will be aired per week and eight in total in the entire month. The show will continue for three months.

Salman Khan will earn approximately 264 crores from the show on the whole.

Other Bollywood actors Shahrukh Khan and Akshay Kumar are also working in Indian TV shows but do not earn as much as Salman.