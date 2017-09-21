Deepika Padukone to flaunt another majestic character after Bajirao Mastani

After huge success of Bajirao Mastani, Deepika Padukone, who is famed for her incredible acting skills, is all set to flaunt another role of a majestic queen.

According to the Indian media reports, in this new film of Sanjeet Lela Bansalali, Deepika Padukone will be performing the character of the famous ruler Al-ud-Din Khalji's wife

Apart from Ranvir Singh and Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor will also be seeing as one of the leading roles, while other caste includes; Aditi Rao Hydari, Jim Sarbhr, Sonu Saud and Sanjay Dutt.

The film will be released on Nov 17 at the cinemas worldwide.