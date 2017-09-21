Thu September 21, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
September 21, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Deepika Padukone to flaunt another majestic character after Bajirao Mastani

After huge success of Bajirao Mastani, Deepika Padukone, who is famed for her incredible acting skills, is all set to flaunt another role of a majestic queen.

According to the Indian media reports, in this new film of Sanjeet Lela Bansalali, Deepika Padukone will be performing the character of the famous ruler Al-ud-Din Khalji's wife

Apart from Ranvir Singh and Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor will also be seeing as one of the leading roles, while other caste includes; Aditi Rao Hydari, Jim Sarbhr, Sonu Saud and Sanjay Dutt.

The film will be released on Nov 17 at the cinemas worldwide.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Trailer of ‘Sandman’ releases today

Trailer of ‘Sandman’ releases today
'Tomb Raider' first trailer released

'Tomb Raider' first trailer released
Google honors Noor Jehan on her 91st birthday

Google honors Noor Jehan on her 91st birthday
Trailer: “My Little Pony: The Movie”

Trailer: “My Little Pony: The Movie”
Load More load more