Dubai police summon Russian model who dangled from skyscraper

DUBAI: Dubai police have summoned a Russian model who posed for a video while dangling from a skyscraper to sign a pledge not to put her life in danger again, a local newspaper reported on Saturday.

""What the young Russian woman had done represents a danger to her life," the newspaper quoted Mansouri as saying.

He said it was important for residents in the Gulf Arab city to avoid practising dangerous hobbies without taking necessary precautions or obtaining prior permission from authorities, the newspaper said.

The video registered more than half a million viewings after it was posted on Odintcova´s Instagram account.