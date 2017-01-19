BURBANK: Bollywood superstar and XXX: Return of Xander Cage actress Deepika Padukone admitted that she had a crush on her co-star Vin Diesel when she appeared on the renowned Ellen Degeneres Show, on Wednesday.

Only celebrities of note make it to Ellen Degeneres' couch and Deepika Padukone does that. After her role as huntress Serena Unger in XXX: The Return of Xander Cage caught the eye of fans around the globe, the actress turned into a global star overnight. During her appearance at an episode of the Ellen Degeneres show, the Padmavati actress admitted she had a crush on Vin Diesel, with whom she stars in the movie.

"There is a romance going on, that’s what you would get from that as well... Look at that face! Does that mean there is?" asked Ellen to which the actress responded:-

"Well, there is no smoke without fire! But, it’s all in my head! So yeah, I mean in my head I think, like yeah, we are together and we have this amazing chemistry, and we live together and we have these amazing babies! But it’s all in my head," gushed Padukone.

Deepika recalled how she did not know whether she was cast for the role of Serena Unger or not till the end. It was when Vin Diesel uploaded an image of the two beside a poster of XXX:The Return of Xander Cage that she got to know that she had been cast for the role.

"He just put it up and I said, I hope you know that if you put up that means I’m doing this movie. He still didn’t say anything. He just put it up," she said.

The episode will be shown in the USA on Wednesday and in India on Thursday.

