LOS ANGELES: Rumours that Hollywood actress Lindsay Lohan has converted to Islam are rife after the actress wiped her Instagram account clean and said salam to all her followers on the social networking site.

Pictures of the Hollywood actress clutching a Holy Quran in her hand did the rounds on social media last year, as Lohan faced a backlash from liberal extremists. Lohan had denied the rumours that she was converting to Islam and had simply stated that she was studying the religion.

Now, the actress wished her fans 'Salam Alaikum' on her Instagram account and wiped it clean from all posts.

"They crucified me for it in America," Lohan had said about people criticising her for simply holding a copy of the Holy Quran. "They made me seem like Satan. I was a bad person for holding that Quran."

"I was so happy to leave [America] and go back to London after that, because I felt so unsafe in my own country," Lohan added. "If this [Islam] is something that I want to learn, this is my own will.

For now, Lohan has kept quite about whether or not she has converted to Islam. However, if she does join the fold of Islam, celebrities such as Cat Stevens, Mike Tyson, Ice Cube and Muhammad Ali have also converted to the religion before.

Muslims on social media were prematurely congratulating the actress on converting to the religion.

The actress has starred in Mean Girls, Scary Movie 5, Labor Pains and other renowned Hollywood films, mostly comedy or high school genre movies.

