'Evil Dead' fans go gaga with fresh update on sequel by director Sébastien Vaniček

Sébastien Vaniček drops first look of 'Evil Dead 6'

Evil Dead Burn has just received an update from director Sébastien Vaniček.

The much-awaited film will mark as the sixth sequel of the 1981 horror thriller featuring Bruce Campbell.

Earlier today, the director took it to his Instagram handle confirming that the new entry has entered into production.

Sébastien dropped the picture of a clapper which had ‘Evil Dead Burn” written on it.

In the caption, he simply wrote, “Day 1. From 93 to NZ.”

Fans have flooded the comment section with reactions. They can’t wait to se the movie on big screens.

One fan wrote, “Let the fun begin.” Meanwhile, another commented, “Best news ever.”

The forthcoming gore movie will feature Luciane Buchanan, Hunter Doohan, Souhelia Yacoub, Tandi Wright and others.

The sixth installment is slated to hit theatres globally on July 24, 2026.

The last film of the franchise titled Evil Dead Rise released in 2023. Lee Cronin’s directorial featured Alyssa Sutherland, Lilly Sullivan, Morgan Davies, Nell Fisher and Gabrielle Echols.