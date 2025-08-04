Brad Pitt sets a new box office record with latest movie, ‘F1’: Report

Brad Pitt has recently set a new box office record with his latest movie, F1.
According to a report by Independent, the actor’s movie has recently surpassed $545 million at the global box office, higher than his 2013 movie, World War Z, which earned $540 million at the time.
F1, which was released on June 27, was helmed by Top Gun director Joseph Kosinski’s who also made a record for Apple Studios as it outperformed Ridley Scott’s historical epic Napoleon ($221m) and Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon ($158m), eventually becoming the company’s highest-grossing theatrical release of all time, as per outlet.
Besides World War Z, other highest-grossing movies of Brad included Mr and Mrs Smith ($487m), Ocean’s Eleven ($450m) and Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood ($377m).
Interestingly, F1 is still considered to be on the top of the leaderboard when it comes to the biggest movies of 2025.
Meanwhile, the outlet shared that Disney’s Lilo & Stitch earned $1 billion and Warner Bros A Minecraft Movie garnered around $955 million both leading the way in Hollywood.
Moreover, Jurassic World: Rebirth, starring Scarlett Johansson, fell behind after earning an impressive $766 million.
