'Euphoria' cast gets together as Sydney Sweeney faces backlash

Sydney Sweeney, Hunter Schafer, Jacob Elordi and Maude Apatow reunite ahead of ‘Euphoria’ season 3

Sydney Sweeney’s Euphoria castmates seem to have her back as she deals with backlash on her recent campaign ad.

The 27-year-old actress was spotted enjoying her downtime with her co-stars, Jacob Elordi, Maude Apatow, and Hunter Schafer as they got together at The GasLite bar in Santa Monica, Los Angeles.

A fellow attendee at the karaoke bar took to Instagram and shared pictures of the celebrities hanging out together with DeuxMoi.

The Anyone But You actress reportedly performed a karaoke rendition of 4 Non Blonde’s What’s Up, along with Schafer, 26, and Apatow, 27.

The costars’ reunion added further fuel to the fire Sweeney has been under since her campaign with American Eagle which critics claimed was propagating the ideology of white supremacy.

Although the brand released a statement addressing the criticism which said, “‘Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans’ is and always was about the jeans. Her jeans. Her story. We’ll continue to celebrate how everyone wears their AE jeans with confidence, their way,” social media critics are not buying into it and continue to slam the actress for her views.

Several social media users claimed that Sweeney’s latest appearance with her pals at the karaoke bar seems to be a calculated move as she is trying to “lean on her white girlies with good reputations” to repair her public image.