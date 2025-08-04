Sydney Sweeney breaks cover amid social media backlash

Sydney Sweeney appears unfazed by criticism after ad controversy

Sydney Sweeney made her first public appearance after sparking a heated conversation on social media with her latest ad.

The 27-year-old actress appeared unbothered by criticism as she attended the screening of her upcoming movie, Americana, in which she co-stars with Eric Dane.

The Euphoria star donned a champagne-gold dress for the occasion, paired with a lemon coloured headband, on Sunday, August 3, in Los Angeles.

The premiere outing came right on the heels of Sweeney’s American Eagle controversy which caused offended people all over social media.

The Anyone But You actress played on the word “great jeans” which could also be intended as a pun on “great genes” which is associated with eugenics - the process of scientifically improving human genetics, based on the principle of white supremacy.

Following the backlash, the brand addressed the controversy, saying, “’Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans’ is and always was about the jeans. Her jeans. Her story. We’ll continue to celebrate how everyone wears their AE jeans with confidence, their way. Great jeans look good on everyone.”

Sweeney has continued posting normally on Instagram without addressing the backlash on the ad.