Lindsay Lohan says 'Freakier Friday' came in at 'impeccable timing'

Lindsay Lohan, Jamie Lee Curtis reunite after 15 years for 'Freaky Friday' sequel

Lindsay Lohan has reunited with Jamie Lee Curtis after 15 years for the sequel of their popular 2003 film, Freaky Friday.

The old classic film featured Lindsay as Anna Coleman, whereas Jamie played Tess, Anna’s mother.

20 years later, the new flick titled Freakier Friday stars the 39-year-old as a single mother to a tomboy teen daughter, Harper.

While talking about the 2025 sequel, the American actress confessed that Nisha Ganatra’s directed film came into her life at the perfect timing.

Lindsay welcomed her first kid a year before starting the shoot for the movie at Disney in 2023.

At the London premiere of Freakier Friday, she opened, "It felt full circle for me, and also the timing was pretty impeccable considering that I'm a new mom and I was able to bring being a mom into the character.”

"It's the first time I'm able to do that on screen”, The Parent Trap star admitted.

The upcoming fantasy comedy also features Julia Butters, Chad Michael Murray, Ryan Malgarini.

Backed by Disney, Lohan starrer is slated to release in theatres globally on August 8.