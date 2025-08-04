Tom holland's spiderman suit pays homage to Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire

Amid swirling rumours about the return of two major MCU characters, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has unveiled a new suit, sending fans wild.
While it’s not Tobey Maguire or Andrew Garfield swinging back into action, the new suit donned by Tom Holland in a teaser released by Sony appeared to be a subtle tribute to his iconic predecessors.
According to fan theories gaining traction in a Reddit discussion, the newly revealed Spider-Man: Brand New Day suit may be more than just a design upgrade.
Fans were quick to point out the striking resemblance between Holland’s latest suit and the ones worn by his iconic versions of the web-slinger.
The suit appears darker, features a raised webbing pattern, and lacks the high-tech sheen of his earlier Stark-created suits, all of which align more closely with the classic aesthetics of Maguire and Garfield’s Spider-Men.
In Spider-Man: No Way Home, Earth-616’s Peter Parker (Holland) sported a much flashier suit courtesy of Stark Industries.
After Tony Stark’s death in Avengers: Endgame, and following the memory wipe at the end of No Way Home, Peter’s world and his tech were stripped back, finally offering him a chance to design his own suit, may be.
Given that Holland’s Spider-Man had little say in his suit design while under Stark’s wing, it’s not far-fetched to think he may have borrowed a few elements from the suits worn by the two Spider-Men who helped save the multiverse alongside him.
