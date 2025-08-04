Vin Diesel kickstarts shoot for 'Fast X: Part 2'?

'XXX' actor leaves fans confused with latest move

Vin Diesel has left fans wondering if the filming for the new Fast and Furious film has started.

The 2023 action crime movie featuring Diesel along with Jason Momoa, Michelle Rodriguez, Alan Ritchson, Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson and Sung Kang left on an unfinished note, giving an opening to a new entry.

Fast X: Part 2 has been confirmed and is allegedly set for a 2027 release. However, there is no update about when the film will enter production.

Earlier today, the 58-year-old star dropped an image from behind the scenes of a film that he is working on.

The picture showed Vin standing amidst the street, which has been closed with barricades for the shoot.

He held a microphone in his hand and stood by a car that looked like his dodge charger used in the Fast Saga.

The XXX star simply captioned the post, “Happy Creative.” However, he did not mention if he was filming for the new sequel, but fans seem to be convinced.

One of them simply wrote, “Ride or Die”, while another penned, “Can’t wait for Fast X chapter 2.”

“If you’re happy, I’m happy Vin. Stay fast, stay furious, stay on top”, wrote a third fan.

Directed by Louis Leterrier, the upcoming sequel is going to bring back Diesel as protagonist Dominic Toretto, whereas, Momoa is also said to join the ensemble as antagonist Dante Reyes.