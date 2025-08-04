James Gunn set rumours straight about ‘Batman Part II’ villain

James Gunn updates about new villain in upcoming 'Batman' sequel

DC CEO James Gunn has finally updated about the upcoming villain in the Batman Part II.

In the 2022 film, director Matt Reeves brought in DC villain "The Riddler", who ended up getting locked up in the Arkham asylum.

With him being captured, the Gotham City is expected to deal with new threats in the upcoming sequel.

However, there is no update if any new actor has joined the ensemble of the second Batman sequel.

But rumours are pouring in about the superhero’s next enemy in the new film.

Gunn has been responding to multiple rumours online ever since the the second installment has been confirmed.

Now a fan has asked the Superman director if DC Comics villain Hush is going to be in the new action crime movie.

Taking it to Threads, a fan questioned, “What about Hush in The Batman Part II?”

The 58-year-old was quick enough to respond to the new speculation. He clearly stated, “Again everything you’ve heard is a total guess or made up.”

Slated to on October 1, 2027, the new Batman movie will bring back Robert Pattinson for the titular character. Meanwhile, Colin Farrell will also be reprising the role of Penguin.