A$AP Rocky has 'big resemblance' with Denzel Washington, says director Spike Lee

'Highest 2 Lowest' is set to release on August 22

Denzel Washington and A$AP Rocky has worked together in an upcoming crime thriller movie directed by Spike Lee.

Highest 2 Lowest marks as the first on-screen collaboration of between the two.

Lee, in a recent interview, spoke highly about the star cast. According to him, Rocky and Denzel were real good scene partners on sets.

While speaking at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the filmmaker said, “In this film, Denzel and A$AP go toe-to-toe. What’s interesting is, even before I got involved with this film, I always thought that A$AP looked like he could be Denzel's son.”

The Malcolm X director believes that the American rapper has a big resemblance with The Equalizer star.

“There’s a big resemblance. So when you see it on the screen, it adds an element of father and son”, he added.

Spike said that he has worked in five films with the 70-year-old veteran actor and has noticed other stars getting overwhelmed while sharing screen with the legend.

“He’s one of the greatest living actors today, but A$AP wasn’t having that. Toe-to-toe, I mean, they were going at it”, revealed Lee.

Highest 2 Lowest, which is set to release on August 22, also features Jeffrey Wright, Ice Spice and Dean Winters.