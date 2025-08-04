Liam Neeson’s children show love for dad’s relationship with Pamela Anderson

Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson receive major support from family

Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson is not only Hollywood’s favourite couple but also their families’, as the actor’s son showed gushed about their couple.

The 73-year-old actor’s youngest son, Daniel, whom he shared with late wife Natasha Richardson, reacted to his father’s romance after Pamela shared a picture of the couple on her Instagram.

Like many other fans and friends who showed love and support for the couple, Daniel showed his appreciation with multiple emojis in the comments.

Daniel is not the only family member who is happy to see the Taken star moving on, after he had given up on the hope of finding love following the tragic death of his wife in 2009, but Natasha’s sister, Joely Richardson too was happy to see the couple.

On the same post, Joely commented with several heart emojis.

While Anderson’s son, Brandon too has been rooting for the duo. “I just think they’re such great costars,” he told Access Hollywood on July 28. “They have such a great onscreen chemistry. It means it’s well done. … They both did such an amazing job. And it’s actually really cool to see both of them in their comedic element.”