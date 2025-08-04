Liam Neeson doesn’t want any acting advice at 73

Liam Neeson has recently confessed he doesn’t want any advice on acting at the age of 73.

In an exclusive interview with Variety, the actor, who is known for his action-thriller movies, has worked in the comedy genre for the first time in the new movie, The Naked Gun.

Liam addressed those fans who are eager to see him if he can match the comedy style of legendary, Leslie Nielsen, whose played the role of L.A. detective Frank Drebin in 1994 movie, Final Insult.

However, the Taken actor explained that he has not watched the original movie and also, he doesn’t need any advice on “how to act”.

“I’ve done over 100 movies, so I don’t need to someone to tell me how to act,” declared Liam.

Although Liam has done more than 100 movies throughout his career, The Naked Gun is his first comedy.

The Retribution actor mentioned that this movie, if it performed well, could open up new avenues for Liam because his action era is coming to an end.

“I don’t want to be doing that stuff with a Zimmer frame,” stated Liam

Elsewhere in the interview, the Wildcat actor pointed out his apprehensions for doing a comedy movie.

“The comedic stuff I’d done were just TV skits, a couple of minutes long,” he remarked.

“But a movie – the co-lead in a movie for 90 minutes was a bit of a tall order,” noted Liam.

While speaking of Naked Gun movie, the Marlowe actor further said, “I did know that if push came to shove and we did it, the script would be at least be good if Seth Rogen was involved because he’s got a wicked sense of humour.”

“If it’s at the very least good, I shouldn’t try to be funny. Just be serious. I knew there’d be lots of sight gags,” added Liam.