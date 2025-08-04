Sydney Sweeney ignites conflict between Tom Brady, Orlando Bloom

Tom Brady and Orlando Bloom competing for Sydney Sweeney’s attention?

Sydney Sweeney has reportedly become a point of conflict between Orlando Bloom and Tom Brady as the two recently single men are trying to catch her eye.

The NFL star, 47, and Bloom, 48, met the Euphoria star, 27, at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s destination wedding in Italy and seemingly couldn’t get her off their minds.

Although the Anyone But You actress enjoyed the "flattering" conversations with Bloom and Brady, "She's playing down the possibility of romance with either of them," as a source told RadarOnline.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star, who recently split with Katy Perry after five years of their relationship, was charming for Sweeney, but the insider added that Brady’s athletic energy in dances caught her eye.

The source revealed that Sweeney, who herself recently split up with fiancé Jonathan Davino "is playing it cool."

They added, "She's stayed in touch with Tom, but she may choose to keep him in the friend zone, along with Orlando. Time will tell."

However, for now it seems Sweeney might be weighing up her options or enjoying her single era for a while.