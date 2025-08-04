Chad Michael Murray recalls tough filming experience on ‘Freaky Friday’ set

Chad Michael Murray looked back on the most challenging scene he filmed while performing in Freaky Friday.

The story follows mother-daughter duo, Jamie Lee Curtis as Tess Coleman and Lindsay Lohan as Anna Coleman, their bodies magically swapping after a fight and forced to live each other lives' for a day.

While promoting the highly anticipated sequel, Freakier Friday during a junket in LA, the Gilmore Girls actor recalled singing ...Baby One More Time by Britney Spears at top of his lungs outside Coleman's home to serenade Tess, who in reality is her daughter Anna.

"Singing Britney Spears. Absolutely terrifying," he told CinemaBlend remembering his debut film. "You're like 19 years old and can't sing and you're just gonna go for it."

The One Tree Hill alum added, "And the best part was, I remember that we were shooting in a neighbourhood and we had a noise ordinance, but it was like 11 o'clock at night when we were about to finish up.

"And I'm singing this song in the middle of the neighbourhood and all the neighbours are piling up and they're all watching, which just makes it all that much better."

Murray continued, "But, it was great. I'm so grateful that [director Mark Waters] came up with this idea and it's gotten to live on."

The upcoming sequel Freakier Friday is slated for premiere on August 8.