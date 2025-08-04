Jenna Ortega praises ‘Wednesday’ series for its portrayal of female leads

Jenna Ortega lauded her Wednesday series for its wonderful portrayal of feminine characters alongside acknowledging her female co-stars.

Since the time Addams Family gained cultural popularity, the franchise has always been praised for its portrayal of women, especially when it comes to both Wednesday and Morticia.

In an interview with Radio Times magazine, Ortega was asked if the spooky series is a feminist show.

"Yes, definitely. I think the whole show should be empowering to anybody, really, but I'm really proud of how strong our female characters are," she explained.

Ortega went on to acknowledge characters beyond the Addams family, saying, "Even outside the Addams family, in [Wednesday's fellow high school students] Enid and Bianca, they're very complex and layered people."

The Scream star also shared her experience of working with Catherine Zeta-Jones (Morticia Addams) and Dame Joanna Lumley (Grandmama).

"Some of the most glamorous, generous people I've ever met and had the pleasure to work with," she began, before adding: "Also talented. Unbelievably talented."

Praising both the actresses, Ortega continued, "I was so glad to have more scenes with Catherine this season. Yeah, obviously, Morticia is just such a delicious character, and Catherine has got the yummiest voice and persona."

Wednesday season two, part one will premiere on August 6, whereas part two is going to release on September 3.