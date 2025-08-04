Catherine Zeta-Jones, Jenna Ortega's physical duel in Wednesday Season 2

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Jenna Ortega have recently opened up about fencing scene in Wednesday Season 2.

While promoting the second season of hit Netflix show, the No Reservations actress revealed that this season will show more of mother-daughter dynamic.

When asked about the fencing scene, Catherine told Entertainment Tonight that the “combative duel” that she and Jenna’s character have either “verbally or emotionally” throughout the eight hours “that led to itself a “physical duel”.

Jenna explained, “It’s such a hectic show and we have so much going on all the time that we had only one rehearsal together before filming the scene.”

“Even half the time we were shooting it, we weren’t even always together,” she continued.

However, Jenna mentioned that when they were together, there was “a very obvious difference in some of that tension because we had so much time with these characters and building that chemistry and relationship”.

The Miller’s Girl actress believed that it’s “wonderful” to give Morticia and Wednesday Addams “a weapon”.

Jenna also recalled listening to Catherine’s anecdotes and stories while shooting which she described as “fun”.

Elsewhere in the interview, ET questioned about Zorro movie where she used her fencing skills back in the day.

Catherine replied, “That was my secret weapon… Excuse the pun.”

“It was like Jenna said, ‘Have you done this before?’ And I am like ‘Yeah… maybe once,’” quipped the 55-year-old.

Meanwhile, Catherine added that she had “so much fun” while getting to play with Jenna.

Scream VI actress concluded, “There are some of my favourite days on set,” while reflecting on her relationship with Catherine.