Pamela Anderson sets the record straight on Sylvester Stone’s dating offer

Pamela Anderson has recently set the record straight on Sylvester Stallone’s dating offer.

The Baywatch alum made an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on August 3 where she stood by her statement that the Rocky star offered her to buy a condo and a Porsche only if she went on a date with him.

Earlier, Sylvester completely denied Pamela’s claim about making any offer to the actress.

However, when Andy asked her this time, the Last Showgirl actress stated, “Well, how could you make that up?” responded the Naked Gun star.

She said, “I mean, that was pretty specific.”

Andy jokingly asked if there was “different car” that might have changed her mind about dating him.

“Maybe, like, a Shelby Cobra,” quipped Pamela before repeating “no” several times.

For the unversed, the actress made bold declaration in her 2023 Netflix documentary Pamela, A Love Story, where she alleged that Sylvester asked her to be his “No. 1 girl.”

She said at the time that Sylvester “offered me a condo and a Porsche to be his No. 1 girl. And I was like, ‘Does that mean there’s No. 2? Uh-uh.’ He goes, ‘That’s the best offer you’re gonna get, honey. You’re in Hollywood now.’”

Meanwhile, Pamela added, “I wanted to be in love. I didn’t want anything less than that.”

Currently, Pamela has sparked romance rumours with Naked Gun star Liam Neeson.

A source told US last month that Pamela and Liam “always had chemistry while they were filming” The Naked Gun, “and their friendship naturally developed into more”.