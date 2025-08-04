‘WKRP in Cincinnati’ star Loni Anderson’s cause of death revealed

WKRP in Cincinnati star Loni Anderson passed away on Sunday, August 3, just two days before marking her 80th birthday.

The 79-year-old actress, who played the role of an empowered receptionist Jennifer Marlowe on the 1980s hit TV show, breathed her last at a Los Angeles hospital.

"We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our dear wife, mother and grandmother," her family said in a statement.

Loni Anderson’s cause of death?

Anderson’s longtime publicist Cheryl J. Kagan confirmed that the actress, was pronounced dead after a "prolonged" illness, according to Associated Press cited.

The two-time Emmy Award winner’s career spanned nearly six decades, beginning in 1966 with a minor role in the movie Nevada Smith.

Her last screen appearance came in 2023 with Ladies of the '80s: A Divas Christmas.

Throughout her career, Anderson’s performance as Jennifer Marlowe on the popular CBS sitcom remained unmatched till date. WKRP in Cincinnati aired for four seasons from 1978 to 1982, which earned her three Golden Globe nominations and two Emmys.

Due to the show's success Anderson became a household name and went to star in the 1983 race car comedy Stroker Ace.

During filming, she fell in love with co-star Burt Reynolds. They tied the knot in 1988 during a private ceremony at Reynolds' ranch, becoming a Hollywood power couple.

However, their relationship ended in divorce in 1994.