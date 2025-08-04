'High School Musical' creator makes surprising admission about the movie

Kenny Ortega shares rare insight about the Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgen's musical

High School Musical has been one of the most popular franchises of all time.

Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgen’s family musical was the most loved film series in 2000s.

But there is common misconception about Efron’s singing, which many fans have questioned multiple times in the past.

Many fans believe that the 37-year-old lip-synced the songs in the movies and that it was not his original voice.

Director Kenny Ortega has finally addressed the speculations saying Zac was “partially” dubbed in the movies.

“He sang in the first show. The songs were written before Zac got the role. So, although he could sing and he had a lovely voice, it wasn’t the voice that the songs were written for.”

While speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Kenny added, “So, he sang everything, and then we dubbed parts of it so that it had the greater vocal strength.”

“But the second movie and the third movie, everything was written for him.”

The creator however confirmed that Zac Efron "did sing" for real.

High School Musical also features Ashley Tisdale, Lucas Grabeel, Monique Coleman and Corben Bleu.