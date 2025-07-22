King Charles 'really ill' as preparation for Harry's return speeds up

King Charles' concerning health update has recently been issued ahead of a reunion with his son, Prince Harry, who previously expressed strong desires to make peace with the royals.

For the unversed, Buckingham Palace announced in February 2024 that the monarch had been diagnosed with cancer, leaving the world in shock.

Since then, he has been undergoing medical treatment for his undisclosed form of cancer.

Now, a devoted royalist and a known actress, Dame Joanna Lumley, heaped praise on King Charles for showcasing bravery despite being "really ill."

In conversation with Saga Magazine, Absolutely Fabulous star said, "He's exceptionally brave, because he really is ill, but practically nobody can keep up with him."

She added, "He packs so much into every day, he walks faster than anybody I've ever met - he's incredible."

Joanna further shared that Charles was "brilliant" even before taking over the throne following the demise of his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth.

"He was the most brilliant Prince of Wales we will ever see, without being cruel to Prince William, because he had the role for so long. The Prince's Trust was set up when he was in his twenties - what a far-thinking thing to do!" she shared.

It is pertinent to note that the comments related to King Charles' health come following a recent peace meeting, attended by the monarch and Duke of Sussex's representatives in London.

It has been said that the peace summit was a first big step towards future reconciliation between Harry and the royals.

If peace talks progress positively, the highly anticipated reunion of King Charles and Prince Harry may occur.