Beatrice, Eugenie get dragged in Andrew scandal after new claims emerge

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie not happy about the reports circulating about their parents in the papers following the shocking claims made in historian Andrew Lownie’s new book.

The York family has refused to comment on the ongoing crisis which has cast a dark cloud over them. Even though Beatrice and Eugenie this is not the first time they have had face the consequences of their parents’ actions, they appear to be feeling that impact due to their young children.

According sources close to the Yorks, Sarah Ferguson and her two daughters are not losing sleep over the matter.

However, pals of King Charles’s nieces said that Beatrice and Eugenie are “innocent victims” and “collateral damage” in Prince Andrew’s latest scandal.

The remarks came after Lownie alleged that the two princesses may be more involved in dodgy deals than they appear.

“All they have ever done is stand by their parents in the most horrifically public circumstances. I don’t think it’s fair to criticise them for that,” one of the contemporary of the sisters told The Daily Beast.

“They’re sweet girls who understand that they are immensely privileged and have always been grateful for the privilege they’ve had and have tried to use it to do the right thing,” they continued.

“They were told to get jobs by the firm, and they did that, so it seems unfair to attack them for making money.”