Palace confirms Prince Edward, Duchess Sophie appearance at key royal event

Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie will be leaving UK for an important event in the royal calendar to support King Charles.

The Buckingham Palace confirmed that the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh will be jetting off for Scotland for two major royal events to represent the monarch.

On Friday August 15, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh will attend a Performance of The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo at The Esplanade, Edinburgh Castle, Castlehill, Edinburgh, stated the Royal Diary.

Moreover, they will attend a Service to mark VJ Day at the Scottish National War Memorial, Edinburgh Castle.

The service in Edinburgh, which is held to mark the anniversary of Japan’s surrender to the Allies following the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945, is organised by the Royal British Legion Scotland.

Meanwhile, the King’s office revealed that Charles has pre-recorded an audio message that will be broadcast on the day.

The message will play at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire, in the presence of Second World War veterans and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.

King Charles and Queen Camilla are expected to attend the service, hosted by the Royal British Legion in partnership with the Government, in England.

Moreover, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester will join the congregation at the Far East Prisoners of War VJ Day 80th Anniversary Service at Norwich Cathedral, before attending a second commemorative service dedicated to the Children and Families of the Far East Prisoners of War in Suffolk.