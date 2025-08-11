Princess Josephine makes unexpected choice in school move

Princess Josephine becomes first Danish royal to attend efterskole

The Danish royal palace has unveiled the education plans for King Frederik and Queen Mary’s children for the year ahead and Princess Josephine’s decision is making headlines.

The 14-year-old princess will continue her studies at Spir Efterskole, a boarding school located in the small coastal town of Snaptun in Jutland.

What makes this choice remarkable is that it marks the first time a member of the Danish royal family has attended an efterskole, a uniquely Danish form of boarding school where students aged 14 to 18 spend one or two years of their lower secondary education before progressing to upper secondary studies.

Efterskoles are known for their emphasis on personal development, independence, and community living, offering a range of specialised focuses such as sports, music, the arts, and outdoor education.

Students typically live on campus, gaining life skills alongside their academic studies, and forming close-knit friendships in a more relaxed and creative learning environment than traditional schools.

Princess Josephine’s move signals a refreshing break from royal tradition, showcasing the modern and open-minded approach King Frederik and Queen Mary have taken with their children’s upbringing.

It also reflects a growing trend in Denmark, where many teenagers choose efterskole life to develop confidence, broaden their horizons, and prepare for the next stage of their education.