Prince William jumps into dad mode with baby who shares Prince George's name

Prince William met the cutest little royal fan during his outing with Duchess Sophie back in June

Prince William’s dad instincts kicked in when he met a baby with the same name as his eldest son with Princess Kate.

The Prince of Wales was visiting the Royal Cornwall Show last month alongside his aunt Sophie, when he met the cutest little royal fan: a baby boy named George. William, 43, stopped in his tracks to greet the 7-month old, who no doubt reminded him of his own son, Prince George, 12.

In a clip of the encounter posted by George’s mom, Anna Rebecca, on August 7, the future king leans in to tickle the tot’s tummy, saying things like “I love your top” and “you’re very smiley.”

After asking if the baby was “sleeping well,” William smiled and quipped, “You enjoy your tractors, mister,” before waving goodbye.

Anna Rebecca gushed about the encounter on Instagram, writing, “He was absolutely lovely with George & took so much time to chat with us. We were so lucky.”

She also shared footage of Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, playing with George, who grinned at the attention.

The tender moment reminded fans why the Prince and Princess of Wales are known for their natural way with children.

Earlier this year, Kate made headlines when she halted her convoy to greet a young girl who called out to her. Princess Catherine ran over to shake her hand and say, “I heard you say, ‘Hello,’ from all the way back there, and I wanted to come and see you.”

The royal couple also share Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7.